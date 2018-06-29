Moto Z3, Moto One, Moto One Power launch expected on August 2: Here’s what we know so far

The official video announcing the event has been posted on YouTube, suggesting product launches

Moto Z3 is likely to launch on August 2 as the company has now released an official teaser for an event in Chicago. Lenovo brand Moto has marked the launch of its new devices at its Chicago headquarters in the US at 2 pm CDT (12:30 am IST, August 3). While the video does not mention what products the company will launch, it is largely expected that the Moto Z3, Moto One, and Moto One Power will debut. The video also mentions “whole new way to connect, stream, download, video chat, and more”, which is suggestive of a new device.

The official video announcing the event has been posted on YouTube, suggesting product launches. Separately, Moto told The Verge that the products announced at the upcoming event “change the way people use and interact with their phones”. It is highly expected that the Moto Z3 will be launched by the company alongside the Moto One and Moto One Power smartphones.

While the Moto Z3 will be the successor to the last year’s Moto Z2, the other two devices – Moto One and Moto One Power will be the company’s first Android One phones. It was recently reported (via Android Headlines) that Moto may ditch these names for Motorola One and Motorola One Power, however, we will have to wait until the official unveiling to know that. The image renders of both the smartphones were also shared recently, shedding some light on what both the phones would look like.

According to the previous reports, the Moto One and Motorola One Power will run on Android One-based release channels, so you can expect near-stock versions, much like other Moto phones. However, it is debatable how it will be any different from the Moto’s version of stock Android available on its phones.

The Moto (or Motorola) One Power is said to be a mid-ranger, powered by a Snapdragon 636 SoC and 4GB of RAM. in addition to this, the handset will sport an iPhone X-like notch, and not like the ones on the recently launched OnePlus 6, Vivo X21, and Oppo F7. There will also be dual cameras on the rear side. The renders reveal that both the models will be nearly identical with some variations in the battery capacity and size.

While there is not much known about the Moto One, the other phone Moto One Power has been in the rumour mill for quite a while. It has been reported to come with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 (favouring the notch), 64GB of onboard storage, and a combination of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors on the rear.