Moto Z2 Force review: This Moto is smart, stylish and fast

Walk into any airport terminal and you’ll see travellers crowded around the mobile charging terminals, charging their devices. Even at shopping malls and railway stations, you’ll witness a similar scenario. Our lives are fast becoming mobile-centric; we tend to spend a lot of our time on mobile phones, to chat with our friends and colleagues, do online shopping and banking transactions, listen to music or surf the internet for long hours. Result: Our cellphone battery drains too fast. Plus, with the device in our hands most of the time, it is prone to accidents, especially screen breakage.

Low battery and broken screens are the two major issues that mobile consumers have to deal with. Motorola, the veteran handset maker, is trying to address these handicaps with its new device, Moto Z2 Force. With a shatterproof screen and combined 6220 mAH battery power, this flagship offering from Motorola is drawing the attention of consumers, especially those who get frustrated by low battery power, broken screens and constant lags. Designed for the power users, the Moto Z2 is a high-end device with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, AMOLED display and dual cameras on the back.

]The limited edition Moto Z2 Force and Moto TurboPower Pack retails for Rs 34,999 and is available on Flipkart and various Moto Hubs across India. We got the Super Black (6 + 64 GB) variant for a product evaluation; let us check out some of its key features and overall performance.

Out of the box, the Moto Z2 Force promises to give an entirely new experience in your hand; Motorola has poured its heart into it, as evidenced by nearly every aspect of the device. It’s smart, stylish and super-fast. The phone measures 76 x 155.8 x 6.1 mm in body dimensions. And with Moto ShatterShield technology, you don’t have to worry anymore, with a 13.97 cm (5.5-inch) Quad HD AMOLED display that’s strengthened not to crack or shatter.

The slim, polished design of the new Moto Z2 Force is reinforced with the strength of 7000 series aluminum allowing it to withstand the wear and tear of everyday life. Curiously, at a time when majority of the phones have 18:9 screen aspect ratio, the Moto Z2 Force comes with 16:9 screen ratio. Motorola officials say the ShatterShield technology was not yet ready for the 18:9 aspect ratio, hence the company had to settle for 16:9 ratio.

Probing the innards, the new Motorola phone comes with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile processor. It has 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage with microSD card support upto 2 TB. On the battery front, there’s a 2730 mAh non-removable battery, plus the 3,490mAh Moto Turbopower pack. You can forget all your battery woes with the Moto TurboPower Pack which adds an extra day of battery life when maximising power is a priority. Users can recharge their phone fast (up to 15W) on the go when they need to power up. And if your power pack runs out of juice, plug it into a 30W TurboPower charger and get up to 50% of capacity in just 20 minutes.

With the new Moto, you can take professional looking photos with dual 12 MP cameras, one monochrome and one colour. These cameras work together to capture brilliant, top quality photos. You can even shoot like a pro by adding a blur effect to the background or foreground of images, thanks to the two cameras that enable true depth of field. I clicked a lot of photos that looked crisp and natural. Videos come to life with striking graphics and you will get a clear view of all the finer details in your documents.

In actual usage, the Moto Z2 Force left a lasting impression. It looks sharp, works like a breeze and provides a great user experience. Users can download large files or stream music and videos—even in Ultra HD; this means no more waiting for pages to load, so you can surf the web effortlessly. I found this Moto quite a snapper too. Focusing is fast, there’s virtually no shutter lag and shot-to-shot times are snappy. Plus, there’s a hugely powerful battery; the phone can easily last four days of moderate use. Overall, I will recommend this Moto for power users.