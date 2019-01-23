Moto Razr, the iconic flip phone, could make a comeback: Here’s what we know

Moto Razr is said to make a comeback (Source: Reuters)

Motorola is planning a big throwback to its smartphone portfolio. The Lenovo-owned company is reportedly working on a new model of the iconic Moto Razr that redefined the design quotient on mobile phones back in the early 00s. The Moto Razr was a flip phone that became a style statement and the company now looks set to bring it back in 2019. A new leak has now surfaced on the Internet giving an idea of what seems to be a smartphone with Razr-like flip design.

Motorola has filed a new patent, first spotted by 91mobiles, with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) for a smartphone that features a foldable design, which looks similar to what the Moto Razr phone had. The patent that is available online on WIPO website shows it was filed back in December last year by Moto. The patent carries concept photos of Moto’s foldable phone having a hinged design that will let the display fold, much like the flip phones that were trendy over 10 years back.

The Moto phone, as seen in the patent filing, has a tall display with a hinge in the middle, so as to provide flexibility to the display while it folds. Much like the Moto Razr, the company could make the hinge visible on the handset, if we assume this design to be the final. There are chins on the bottom of the smartphone, which could be used for speakers, while a notch at the top of the display will likely house front cameras and sensors.

Moreover, the patent filing reveals the handset could sport a third small CSTN display on the back panel, which could be used to show the notifications, and other alerts on the phone, besides time, date, and reminders without switching to the main display – again something that is reminiscent of the original Moto Razr. The images in the filing also hint at a camera and a fingerprint sensor with two circular carvings on either half of the phone.

Motorola has not officially said anything on whether this patent will make its way to the markets anytime soon. However, a report by The Wall Street Journal said Moto could be planning the Moto Razr 2019 model and that it could launch it by the next month. The report further said that Moto could partner Verizon to sell the handset in the US at a price of nearly $1,500 (roughly Rs 1,07,000). Motorola is also said to be planning to manufacture as many as 200,000 units of the handset.