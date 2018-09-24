Moto One Power with 5000mAh battery, Android One launched in India: Price, specifications

Moto One Power has dual cameras on the back

Moto One Power was finally launched in India at an event held in New Delhi. Lenovo brand Moto initially unveiled a set of two Android One smartphones – Moto One and Moto One Power – at the IFA this year. The latter is now official in the country, positioned in the mid-range segment to take on the rivals such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. Android One on the Moto One Power means that there will be timely firmware and security updates reaching the device as and when Google outs them.

The major blow Moto served was aimed at Xiaomi’s latest sub-brand’s first smartphone, Poco F1. The Xiaomi Poco F1, despite being a flagship device that runs Snapdragon 845 SoC, misses out on the Widevine L1 DRM license required to play full-HD content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. However, Moto One Power supports it without the same processor.

The Moto One Power is priced at Rs 15,999 in India for the single RAM and storage variant. It will be available starting October 5 on Flipkart as an exclusive while the registrations have already begun. It comes in a Black colour.

For the specifications, the Moto One Power comes running Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, however, Android P is promised. It has a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio, shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass. There is a notch carved out on top of the display. The Moto One Power is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card of up to 256GB.

There are dual cameras on the Moto One Power – a primary 16-megapixel sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor, equipped with the LED flash module. For selfies, the smartphone has a 12-megapixel camera with a flash. The handset support Dolby Audio, comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, and two microphones. A 5000mAh battery fuels the Moto One Power. It comes with support for Turbo Charging that is claimed to offer about six hours in 15 minutes of charging. There is a fingerprint sensor mounted on the rear of the smartphone with the Moto logo emblazoned over it.