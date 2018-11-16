Moto One Power now receiving Android 9 Pie: How to install and download

By: | Published: November 16, 2018 4:50 PM

Lenovo-owned Chinese smartphone company Motorola on Friday announced that it has started rolling out the Android 9 Pie software over-the-air (OTA) update to its "One Power" smartphone, replacing Android Oreo.

Moto One Power (File)Moto One Power (File)

Lenovo-owned Chinese smartphone company Motorola on Friday announced that it has started rolling out the Android 9 Pie software over-the-air (OTA) update to its “One Power” smartphone, replacing Android Oreo.Android 9 Pie was officially released in August and was initially made available on Google Pixel and OnePlus 6 devices.

Android 9 Pie update is bringing “Motorola One Power” users longer and improved battery life, an entirely new user interface (UI) with redesigned “Quick Settings” and a revamped split-screen option, the company said in a statement.

The update comes with intuitive navigation, simplified volume controls, improved “Do Not Disturb” mode and an easier mechanism to manage notifications along with support for dual SIM dual VoLTE and better low-light imaging.

Motorola’s online-exclusive “One Power” smartphone was launched in September and released in October as the company’s first Android One device in India. It is available on Flipkart for Rs 15,999.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Moto One Power now receiving Android 9 Pie: How to install and download
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition