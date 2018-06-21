Moto One Power, Motorola’s first Android One phone, gets leaked: Here’s how it looks

Moto has not announced any official information about the device

Moto One Power recently cropped up in the rumour mill as Lenovo brand Moto’s first Android One smartphone. There have been reports suggesting the specifications, design, and features of the smartphone. Now, the Moto One Power has leaked in live images where the smartphone has been shown off from head to toe.

Read more: Moto C2 could be Motorola’s first Android Go phone

According to the hands-on images posted by TechInfoBit, the Moto One Power has a notched display with thin bezels. The notch houses the selfie camera, earpiece speaker, and other necessary sensors. On the left side of the smartphone is the SIM card tray, while the right side can be seen sporting the volume rockers and the power button.

At the bottom, the smartphone has a USB Type-C port, as well as stereo speakers. Coming to the rear, there is a vertically-aligned dual camera setup and the fingerprint sensor towards the centre – with the Moto logo emblazoned on it. At the bottom of the rear panel, the Moto One Power bears the Android One branding, confirming that the smartphone will indeed be based on Google’s Android programme.

The report further mentions that it is not sure if the company would go for the Moto One Power name – the phone is dubbed Moto One instead. According to previous reports, the smartphone is set to come with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080×2280 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The dual cameras at the back of the phone will consist of a 12-megapixel sensor and 5-megapixel sensor while an 8-megapixel shooter is likely on the front. The Moto One Power (or Moto One) is expected to be backed by a 3780mAh battery.

Moto has not announced any official information about the device, including its name, specifications, launch date, and more. However, it is widely expected to launch soon.