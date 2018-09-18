Moto One Power India launch date announced: Could it be a Redmi Note 5 Pro rival?

Moto One Power will launch in India on September 24

Moto has announced that it will launch the Moto One Power on September 24 in India. Unveiled at the IFA 2018, the Moto One Power is the company’s latest Android One smartphone that also packs a notch display. Alongside it, the company also introduced the Moto One, which is a trimmed down version. The Moto One Power is also one of the first devices that will receive the Android 9 Pie update later this year.

Lenovo brand Moto sent out a tweet confirming the date when it will host an event in India to take the covers off the Moto One Power. The video accompanying the tweet highlights the name of the device, that’s Moto One Power. “Yes, it’s coming! A co-creation of Motorola + Google, the #motorolaonepower unveils on 24th September! #Areyouready?” reads the tweet. Google’s Android One programme will make sure the device receives timely firmware and Security updates while making it eligible for the Android 9 Pie update as and when it starts rolling out.

While the company dodged announcing the pricing for the Moto One Power, it is expected to cost under Rs 20,000 in India. With the mid-range specifications such as Snapdragon 636, the Moto One Power will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, and Moto G6, which is a smartphone from the same brand. The details on the availability of Moto One Power in India are not known yet but we may as well learn them at the launch event.

The Moto One Power comes running Android 8.1 Oreo under the Android One programme, however, the Android 9 Pie update is expected to arrive sometime this year. The smartphone has a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display with a notch on the top. The Snapdragon 636 processor is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded further. The Moto One Power has a dual camera setup comprising a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it offers a 12-megapixel camera on the front. The Moto One Power gets its juice from a beefier 5000mAh battery that supports Turbo Charging.