Moto G8 Power Lite is a ‘budget’ phone with 5,000mAh battery and triple rear cameras

Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility has launched yet another budget phone, called the Moto G8 Power Lite. Basis of naming and specs, it seems the Moto G8 Power Lite is a toned down version of the Moto G8 Power which was only recently launched in the US — not in India though. The Moto G8 Power Lite is launching in Mexico and Germany to begin with though Motorola says the phone will arrive in other markets including Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia in the coming weeks.

The Moto G8 Power Lite is a budget phone with an all-plastic body that’s claimed to be water-repellent. The phone will be available in two colours, Arctic Blue and Royal Blue. On the front, the Moto G8 Power Lite has a waterdrop-style notch and on the back it has three cameras. The phone charges via micro-USB port.

Speaking of core specs, the Moto G8 Power comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD ‘max vision’ display with a 720p+ or HD+ resolution. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which is expandable by up to 256GB via a micro-SD card slot. On the software front, the Moto G8 Power Lite comes with Android 9 Pie — which is disappointing.

The main USP of the Moto G8 Power Lite seems to be its massive 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to last for up to two days on single charge. Motorola says the Moto G8 Power Lite, fueled by that massive battery capacity, can “stream music for 100 hours or watch the latest shows and movies for 19 hours.” Sadly, there’s no fast charging on this one.

In terms of optics, the Moto G8 Power Lite comes with three cameras on the back. There’s a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture and PDAF, a 2MP macro camera for close-ups, and another 2MP depth camera for portrait photography. On the front, the Moto G8 Power Lite comes with an 8MP camera.

Motorola has launched the Moto G8 Lite at a price of Euros 169 which roughly translates to Rs 14,000. This is for the sole variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. India price and availability is unknown at this point of time.