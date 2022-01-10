Moto G71 5G launched with Snapdragon 695 chip, 50MP triple cameras at a price of Rs 18,999

The G71 will compete with the likes of the Redmi Note 11T 5G, Realme 8s 5G, and Lava Agni 5G.

Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility launched the Moto G71 5G phone in India on Monday, January 10, 2022. The G71 is following hot on the heels of the Moto G51 launched last month. The new phone is being billed as India’s first phone powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chip. At its price, the G71 will compete with the likes of the Redmi Note 11T 5G, Realme 8s 5G, and Lava Agni 5G.

Moto G71 5G price in India, availability

The Moto G71 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 18,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will start selling from January 19th 12PM onwards ‘exclusively’ on Flipkart.

Moto G71 specs, features

Coming to the specs, the Moto G71 comes with a 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. Motorola claims it can top 700 nits. Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 system-on-chip which is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage—this is expandable. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

On to the cameras, the Moto G71 comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro sensor – same as the G51. On the front, the Moto G71 comes with a 16MP selfie camera.

The Moto G71 has an all-plastic body which is being touted for its IP52 water-repellent rating. It will come in two colourways— Neptune Green and Arctic Blue.

Another key highlight of the Moto G71 is its “ad-free, bloatware-free near-stock” Android 11 software. Lastly, the Moto G71 also packs support for 13 5G bands.

Moto G71 versus Moto G51

The Moto G51 in contrast has a 6.8-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus system-on-chip paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage—this is expandable. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. It supports 12 5G bands. The Moto G51 also has an all-plastic body with IP52 water-repellent rating.

It has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the Moto G51 comes with a 13MP selfie camera.

The Moto G51 price in India is Rs 14,999 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.