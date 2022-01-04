Moto G71 5G India launch on January 10; Everything to know

The Moto G71 will follow hot on the heels of the Moto G51 and Moto G31.

Moto G71 5G will be launched in India on January 10, Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility announced on Tuesday. The Moto G71 will follow hot on the heels of the Moto G51 and Moto G31. It is one of the first devices to launch globally with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chip. The phone in question also packs a sizeable 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Moto G71 5G spec-check

The Moto G71 comes with a 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a hole punch cut-out though there is no high refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 system-on-chip which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage—this is expandable. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

On to the cameras, the Moto G71 comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the Moto G71 comes with a 16MP selfie camera.

The Moto G71 has an all-plastic body with an IP52 water-repellent rating. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics.

Another key highlight of the Moto G71 will be its ad-free, bloatware-free near-stock Android 11 software.

Moto G71 5G price-check

Globally, the Moto G71 starts at around Euros 300 which roughly translates to Rs 25,250.