Moto G62 first sale goes live on Flipkart, check out price and other details

Motorola fans who’ve been keeping an eye on the latest launch Moto G62 smartphone can now head to Flipkart website to purchase the smartphone. A week after its launch, the new Moto G62 is live with its first round of sales on the company’s partner e-commerce platform Flipkart. The smartphone is selling with Flipkart Assured stamp- a Flipkart’s proposition for guaranteed best value for money purchase.

People buying the smartphone from Flipkart can also avail an HDFC bank offer. This offer when applied brings down the price of the smartphone by Rs 1,750. The 6GB RAM model which was launched at Rs 17,999 is available at Rs 16,249 while the 8GB RAM can be bought at Rs 18,249 against the original price of Rs 19,999 under the offer. There is also up to Rs 17,000 off on Moto G62 Midnight Gray model with 6GB RAM if you purchase it in exchange of your old smartphone (select model only). Flipkart is also giving an extra 5% cashback to Axis Bank card users on the purchase.

The new Moto G62 packs in a Qualcomm’s 5G-ready Snapdragon 695 processor, stereo speakers, and near-stock Android 12 software. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out which holds a 16MP front camera. The storage of the phone is expandable by up to 1TB. The package is completed by a 5000mAh battery with 20w fast charging support. The Moro G62 like most of the other budget-segment phones dons an all-plastic body design and has an IP52 water-repelling rating. For photography, you get a triple camera system arrangement on the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. There are two colour options to choose from- Midnight Gray and Frosted Blue. The affordable Moto G62 5G comes with support for 5G connectivity.