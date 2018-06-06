Moto G6 vs ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Samsung Galaxy J6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Price, specifications compared

The entry of Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India poses a direct threat to its competitors such as the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 and another new entrant Samsung Galaxy J6.

Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play have finally made their way into the Indian market. The smartphones are successors to the popular Moto G5 which was launched last year. Even though the smartphone was launched earlier in Brazil, it has now been launched in India and will be available via Flipkart and Amazon. Both the smartphones will be available at the Moto-Hub exclusive stores across the country as well.

The entry of Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India poses a direct threat to its competitors such as the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 and another new entrant Samsung Galaxy J6. Here is a detailed comparison of the smartphones.

Specifications compared: Moto G6 vs ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Samsung Galaxy J6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro

Moto G6

The smartphone is the first from the Moto umbrella that sports an 18:9 display and has a 3D glass panel on the back. On the front, it packs a 5.7-inch full-HD+Max Vision display. Moto G6 gets Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. Under the hood, the Moto G6 gets its power from a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. Now, this can be paired with a 3GB RAM version or a 4GB RAM. Moto G6 also gets a 32GB and 64GB inbuilt storage options, which can be expanded by using a microSD card up to 128GB. Moto G6 has dual rear cameras: A 12 MP primary sensor paired up with a 5 MP secondary sensor. On the front, Moto G6 sports a 16 MP front-facing camera which has support for the facial recognition technology.

Asus’ ZenFone Max Pro M1

The smartphone packs a lot of punch in comparison to the new Moto G6. The smartphone has a 5.99 full-HD+ display and has the same 18:9 aspect ratio just like Moto G6. However, unlike Moto G6, the Asus ZenFone Max gets Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor under the hood, which can be paired with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB of RAM options. The smartphone has 32GB and 64GB of storage options, which can be expanded via microSD card up to a whopping 2TB. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, 3GB, and 4GB RAM models, get a dual rear camera set up of 13 MP and a 5 MP sensor size. On the front, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has an 8 MP sensor.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro

Giving competition to both these devices is the red-hot selling Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro. Xiaomi’s device packs a 5.99-inch FHD+ display which has the 18:9 aspect ratio LCD IPS panel. Under the hood, Redmi Note 5 Pro gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor clocked at 1.8Ghz. The smartphone has 4GB/6GB RAM options and an internal storage capacity of 64GB, which can be expandable to 128GB via a MicroSD card. Just like the rest of the devices, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets a dual 12MP+5MP rear camera set up paired with a 20MP front-facing camera. Out of the box, you will get Android Nougat 7.1.1.

Samsung Galaxy J6

While Moto G6 is all set to give tough competition to its competitors, this option from Samsung shall not go unmissed. Samsung Galaxy J6 sports a 5.6 inch HD display on the front. The Galaxy J6 is powered by Exynos 7870 Octa Core clocked at 1.6 GHz processor which is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage which can be expandable by up to 256 GB via a MicroSD card. The smartphone has a dedicated GPU ARM Mali T830 MP1, which makes gaming a delight. The smartphone has an 8MP front-facing camera and a 13MP primary rear camera.

Price compared: Moto G6 vs ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Samsung Galaxy J6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro

Moto G6 comes with a price tag of Rs 15,999 on Amazon India. In comparison, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is listed at Rs 12,999 on e-commerce major Flipkart. On Flipkart itself, you can see Redmi Note 5 Pro at a price tag of Rs 14,999. Samsung Galaxy J6 comes with a price tag of Rs 13,990 on Flipkart.