Moto G6: This Moto is a great image-catcher

What is it that makes a phone a great phone? Handset makers may flaunt the latest technology and innovation in their new products, but if you ask an ordinary consumer on the street, their preference narrows down to 2-3 key elements: Design, display and camera technology. In this regard, devices from Motorola, the veteran handset maker (now owned by Lenovo), seem to click all the boxes right. Especially in a price and value-conscious market such as India, Moto devices are a favourite in the mid-range segment.

It’s time to meet the latest Moto G6, a sturdily-built Android phone with a good design, great display and powerful image-catching capabilities. At Rs 15,999, this device ensures one can do great things at a price one can afford. The Moto G6 offers the perfect combination of features for consumers who don’t want to compromise on quality, style or experience. We take a look at some of its features.

Our Indigo Black variant came completely wrapped in scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass with a 3D contoured back for a comfortable grip. Key specs include 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB; Android v8.0 Oreo operating system with Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz octa-core processor.

Out of the box, the Moto G6 is designed to impress. Its 14.5 cm (5.7-inch) Full HD+ Max Vision display delivers bright colours and fine details, while its attention-grabbing 3D glass back creates a gorgeous shape and look that stands out among other mid-range smartphones. Advanced imaging software means good quality portraits, artistic black and white shots, and hilarious face filters come to life through the dual rear 12MP + 5MP cameras. And it keeps getting better—instantly lock or unlock your phone with the multifunctional fingerprint reader.

With dual rear cameras and photo enhancement software, you’ll be amazed at what you can do with the new Moto device. You can make a portrait look even more stunning with a blurred background. Or add a splash of colour to black and white images for a more artistic look with spot colour. You can even bring photos to life with the active photos feature, or speed up the action using time lapse video. There are so many ways to show your creative side.

Additionally, bad lighting is no excuse for a bad selfie. The 16 MP front-facing camera includes low light mode, which lets in up to 300% more light to make up for poorly lit conditions. You can combine that with an LED flash, and your selfies turn out great in any kind of light.

On the battery front, the Moto G6 will ensure you get through a full day on a single charge thanks to a 3000 mAh battery. When it’s time to power up, don’t slow down. The included TurboPower charger gives you hours of battery life in just minutes of charging.

Overall, the Moto G6 left a lasting impression on me. It looks sharp, performs well, has a solid build and battery life and provides a great user experience at an attractive price. To put it bluntly, this device is one of the best offerings in the mid-range segment in recent months.