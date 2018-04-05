Moto G6 smartphone family said to launch on April 19: Here’s what we know so far

As per the speculations so far, the Moto G6 will come with a 5.7-inch full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, and is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with 32GB of internal storage. (Source: MySmartPrice)

Moto G6 smartphone family is likely to be announced at an event in Sao Paulo in Brazil on April 19. Lenovo brand Moto has begun sending out media invites for the launch event. The launch of Moto G6 has been impending after the recent rejig in the company’s management. Besides, it is also speculated that the Moto E5 smartphone range will be launched alongside.

According to a report by AndroidPit that claims to have got a media invite, the Moto event will be organised on April 19 in Sao Paulo. The invite has a green coloured background with the tagline ‘helloyou’. There is also ‘Save the Date’ mentioned on the invite. However, it doesn’t really reveal what exactly Moto is expected to announce at the event, although the green colour bears resemblance to the wallpaper seen in the leaked renders of the Moto G6. The company in a statement announcing Sergio Buniac as the new Chairman and President of Motorola, also mentioned that new Moto products will be launched in April.

As per the speculations so far, the Moto G6 will come with a 5.7-inch full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, and is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with 32GB of internal storage. The Moto G6 is said to be backed by a 3,000mAh battery, in addition to featuring a fingerprint reader on the front, and a dual-camera setup at the rear. The smartphone is expected to bear a $250 price tag, which is roughly Rs 16,300.

On the other hand, the other members of the G6 family include Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus. The Moto G6 Play will be an entry-level device while the Moto G6 Plus will be the top-of-the-line model. According to the reports, the Moto G6 Play is said to come with a 5.7-inch HD+ display having 18:9 aspect ratio. The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor. It is likely to bear a single camera setup on the rear. The Moto G6 Play is expected to be backed by a 4000mAh battery and bear a price tag of $200 (roughly Rs 13,000).

The Moto G6 Plus will pack the premium specifications including a 5.93-inch full HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is also likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC coupled with at least two RAM and storage configurations. The device will have a dual camera setup at the back.