Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6, Moto G6 Play launch set for today: Everything you should know

The Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and Moto G6 Plus have been leaked in abundance earlier

Lenovo brand Moto is set to launch the new G6 smartphone family today, April 19. The new Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and Moto G6 Plus smartphones are likely to debut at the launch event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The company has confirmed the launch of Moto G6 smartphones on Twitter. The new Moto G6 smartphone series will be the successor to the Moto G5 smartphone lineup launched last year.

The Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and Moto G6 Plus have been leaked in abundance earlier where the information from their prices to their specifications have been shared. While the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus will sport dual cameras, the Moto G6 Play is likely to have a single rear camera. There will also be the difference in terms of processor and battery capacity. Here’s a quick rundown of the specifications and expected prices of the Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and Moto G6 Plus ahead of the tomorrow’s launch:

Moto G6 Expected Price, Specifications

The Moto G6 will be the successor to the Moto G5 and will be the base model of the G6 lineup. The smartphone has so far been rumoured to come with a 5.7-inch full-HD+ Max Vision display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is said to be powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor coupled with two RAM configurations – 3GB and 4GB. The onboard storage options in the Moto G6 will be 32GB and 64GB, with support for expandability via microSD card up to 128GB. It will be a dual SIM phone that is likely to come preloaded with Android 8.0 Oreo.

According to the listing spotted on Amazon Canada, the Moto G6 will bear a price tag of $249 (roughly Rs 16,000). The cameras on the Moto G6 will be dual shooters – 12-megapixel primary and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, accompanied by a dual tone LED flash. On the front, the Moto G6 will pack a 16-megapixel camera. The smartphone will pack a 4000mAh battery under the hood that will feature Turbo Charging, much like Moto’s other smartphones. There will be a fingerprint sensor on the front while a 3.5mm headphone jack will also be present.

Moto G6 Play Expected Price, Specifications

The Moto G6 Play will be the lowest-specced model of all the three G6 smartphones. It is likely to come with a 5.7-inch HD+ display and 18:9 aspect ratio. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage that will be expandable via microSD card up to 128GB. The smartphone will have a 13-megapixel rear and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It will be backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood.

The price of Moto G6 Play has been expected to be around $199, which is roughly Rs 13,000.

Moto G6 Plus Expected Price, Specifications

The Moto G6 Plus will come with top-of-the-line specifications including a 5.93-inch full-HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, which will be expandable up to 256GB. The smartphone will be backed by a 3200mAh battery with a support for Turbo Charging. There is no camera information available, however, it is speculated that the Moto G6 Plus will sport a dual camera setup on the rear. The price of the smartphone has also not been leaked yet and we will have to wait for the official announcement later today.