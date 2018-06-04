Moto G6, G6 Play with 18:9 Max Vision Display launched: Price in India, specifications

Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play have been finally launched in India. The smartphones are a part of the Moto G6 lineup that is the successor to the Moto G5 series launched last year. The Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play were launched recently at an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, alongside a bigger variant – Moto G6 Plus. Lenovo brand Moto has launched only the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India while the Moto G6 Plus is yet to come to the Indian markets. The Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play bring a new design and better displays onboard.

The company has already announced that the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play will be available via Flipkart and Amazon, respectively. The Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play will also be available at the Moto Hub exclusive stores across the country. “Moto G is our best-selling series in India, and across the world,” Shashank Sharma, Executive Director, Motorola, Asia Pacific said at the event. “Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play are the next-generation smartphones in our popular Moto G series,” he added.

Moto G6, G6 Play Price in India

The Moto G6 India pricing has been set at Rs 13,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant in India while the 4GB and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999. The Moto G6 Play, on the other hand, has been priced at Rs 11,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

The Moto G6 will be available starting in India while the Moto G6 Play will go on sale midnight, which is June 5, 12 am.

The launch offers include a flat Rs 1,250 discount on purchases made by HDFC credit and debit cards. There is No Cost EMI available up to 9 months. There is an exchange offer with additional Rs 1,000 off on the value. Airtel customers will get Rs 2,000 cashback on the prepaid connection. The postpaid customers will get Amazon Prime subscription on the plans starting Rs 499.

Moto G6, G6 Play Specifications

The Moto G6 comes as the successor to the Moto G5, which was launched last year. The smartphone is the first Moto G series phone that comes with a 18:9 display. In addition, it comes with a 3D glass panel on the rear side, while the Turbo Charging is intact. The Moto G6 sports a 5.7-inch full-HD+Max Vision display with the 18:9 aspect ratio, as we said. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The Moto G6 is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with 3GB or 4GB RAM. There are 32GB and 64GB inbuilt storage options available with support for expandability via microSD card up to 128GB.

Talking about the cameras, the Moto G6 has dual cameras on the rear – 12-megapixel primary shooter and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter, accompanied by an LED flash. Moto has introduced many new features in the cameras including ‘active photos’, which is an equivalent to the Live Photos on iPhone, and ‘spot color’ that will retain the colour of an object that you want to keep. The Moto G6 has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera along with support for facial recognition.

The smartphone has a fingerprint sensor mounted on the front. The company has brought the Google Lens with Smart Text Selection to offer different options such as searching for a word from any app by just long-pressing and selecting it. The Moto G6 is backed by a 3000mAh battery.

Coming to the Moto G6 Play, it runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and has a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 SoC coupled with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. The storage options on the handset include 16GB and 32GB that is expandable via microSD card up to 128GB. For the cameras, the Moto G6 Play sports a 13-megapixel camera on the rear with an LED flash, while there is an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood.