Moto G6, G6 Play is coming to India – From launch date to other important details, check everything here

Lenovo brand Moto recently launched the six generation devices under its G and E series of smartphones. The Moto G6 line consists of three smartphones – Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and Moto G6 Plus. The company originally launched the smartphones for the US without saying anything about the availability in other countries. However, Moto earlier this month confirmed that it will launch the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India on June 4. The company has gone further to share information about the availability of smartphones in India.

According to a mail sent by the company to the people who registered for the newsletters of major announcements from the company, Moto has indeed confirmed the launch date of the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play. Moreover, it has also revealed the online selling platforms for both the phones. While the Moto G6 will be available exclusively via Amazon India, the Moto G6 Play will be up for grabs via Flipkart. However, the pricing of the smartphones has not been revealed.

The Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play were launched in Sao Paulo, Brazil last month, alongside another variant Moto G6 Plus. The company has not said anything about whether it is planning to launch the Moto G6 Plus in India.

For the specifications, the Moto G6 comes with a 5.7-inch full-HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo. Powering the internals of the Moto G6 is a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The storage options on the Moto G6 include 32GB and 64GB with support for expandability via microSD card up to 128GB. It has dual cameras on the rear – 12-megapixel primary shooter and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter, accompanied by an LED flash. The Moto G6 has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It is backed by a 3000mAh battery.

Coming to the Moto G6 Play, it runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and has a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 SoC coupled with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. The storage options on the handset include 16GB and 32GB that is expandable via microSD card up to 128GB. For the cameras, the Moto G6 Play sports a 13-megapixel camera on the rear with an LED flash, while there is an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood.