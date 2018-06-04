Moto G6, G6 Play India launch set for today: Live stream, price, and more

Moto G6 and its smaller sibling Moto G6 Play were launched in Brazil recently alongside the Moto G6 Plus

Moto is set to launch the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India today at an event in New Delhi. The Moto G6 and G6 Play are the latest additions to the Moto G series, including one more model called the Moto G6 Plus. While the Lenovo brand company is launching the first two devices in India today, it is currently unknown when the Moto G6 Plus will be launched in the country.

The Moto G6 and its smaller sibling Moto G6 Play were launched in Brazil recently alongside the Moto G6 Plus. The company has been teasing the launch of the smartphones for a while, also revealing the availability details for both the devices. The Moto G6 will be available via Amazon exclusively while the Moto G6 Play will go on sale as a Flipkart Exclusive.

Moto G6, G6 Play India Launch Live Stream

The Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play launch event is scheduled to begin at 11:45 am today, June 4. The company will be live streaming the event via its YouTube channel so that you don’t miss any announcement. You can watch the launch event below:

Moto G6, G6 Play India Price and Specifications

The Moto G6 was launched earlier at a price of $249, which is roughly Rs 17,000 while the Moto G6 Play price is $199 (roughly Rs 13,000). This gives us a fair idea of the India pricing of both the smartphones. Both the smartphones will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. The newly announced Oppo Realme 1 will also be a good contender.

For the specifications, the Moto G6 comes with a 5.7-inch full-HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo. Powering the internals of the Moto G6 is a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The storage options on the Moto G6 include 32GB and 64GB with support for expandability via microSD card up to 128GB. It has dual cameras on the rear – 12-megapixel primary shooter and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter, accompanied by an LED flash. The Moto G6 has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It is backed by a 3000mAh battery.

Coming to the Moto G6 Play, it runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and has a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 SoC coupled with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. The storage options on the handset include 16GB and 32GB that is expandable via microSD card up to 128GB. For the cameras, the Moto G6 Play sports a 13-megapixel camera on the rear with an LED flash, while there is an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood.