Moto G5s now available at discounted price in India ahead of Moto G6 launch

Lenovo brand Moto is preparing to launch its next smartphone – Moto G6 – on April 19. While the launch date is a few days from today, the company has updated the Moto Camera app to accommodate the new features and settings that are likely to be announced in the Moto G6 family. Elsewhere, Moto has also dropped the price of its Moto G5s in India ahead of the launch of the successors.

The Moto G5s is now available at Rs 9,999 for the 32GB storage model, down from the original price of Rs 14,999. The smartphone is currently on sale via Amazon India at the discounted price under a limited-period sale, commemorating the 45th anniversary of the first call made using a Motorola phone. This comes as the company is gearing up to launch the Moto G6 range this month.

Moto is reportedly hosting an event on April 19 in Sao Paulo, Brazil where it is likely to announce the Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and Moto G6 Plus. The smartphones are expected to launch in India within a few days after the Brazil launch. The Moto G6 smartphone family has already leaked in abundance, revealing all the key specifications and features, there is nothing left to the imagination.

As per speculations so far, the Moto G6 will come with a 5.7-inch full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, and is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with 32GB of internal storage. The Moto G6 is said to be backed by a 3,000mAh battery, in addition to featuring a fingerprint reader on the front, and a dual-camera setup at the rear. The smartphone is expected to bear a $250 price tag, which is roughly Rs 16,300.

On the other hand, the other members of the G6 family include Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus. The Moto G6 Play will be an entry-level device while the Moto G6 Plus will be the top-of-the-line model. According to the reports, the Moto G6 Play is said to come with a 5.7-inch HD+ display having 18:9 aspect ratio. The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor. It is likely to bear a single camera setup on the rear. The Moto G6 Play is expected to be backed by a 4000mAh battery and bear a price tag of $200 (roughly Rs 13,000).

The Moto G6 Plus will pack premium specifications including a 5.93-inch full HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is also likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC coupled with at least two RAM and storage configurations. The device will have a dual camera setup at the back.

Moto is not only sprucing up the hardware but also focusing on the software. Moto has revamped the camera app with new features, modes, and a new interface. According to the changelog in Google Play store, the Moto app now comes with a ‘new 2018 camera interface’. The camera app icon has also been changed to match the new theme that will be introduced to the Moto G6 smartphone family.