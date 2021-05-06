Moto G40 Fusion: Smart device at a good price point

The moto g40 fusion is powered by by the blazing fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G for great graphics and lag free performance.

Looking for a mobile phone with decent specs, good performance and a price tag that won’t burn a hole in your pocket? Moto g40 fusion can be a good choice. Company officials claim it is the most affordable smartphone in the market offering the ultra-fast Snapdragon 732G processor starting at Rs 13,999. This is Motorola’s latest offering and its newest addition to the g-series family.

The moto g40 fusion comes with the promise of powerful specifications and the idea of future-ready technology. The smartphone comes in two variants of 4+64GB and 6+128GB and is available for users in two colours—Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne.

The moto g40 fusion is powered by by the blazing fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G for great graphics and lag free performance. It also boasts a 120Hz 6.8-inch HDR10 display that gives you a fluid and smooth viewing experience while gaming or watching videos. Plus, a 64MP quad function camera with a 6000 mAh battery, near-stock Android experience with Android 11, advanced security of ThinkShield for mobile, and more makes it an incredibly loaded device at a very good price point.

The moto g40 fusion also comes with a dedicated Google assistant, my UX for access to all your favourite moto gestures, a water-repellent design, and more, making it a pretty loaded device. Plus, there is a 6000 mAh battery that can go for 54 hours.

Estimated street price: Rs 13,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage) Rs 15,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage)