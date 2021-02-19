Moto E7 Power budget phone with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: check price, features, availability

With its component of features, the phone is expected to compete with other phones in a similar range like Redmi 9i, Realme C15 and other similar phones.

Motorola launched the Moto E7 Power budget phone in India on Friday. In addition to featuring a dual rear camera, the smartphone also comes with a water drop-style notch display. The phone further comes with a 5,000 mAh battery which the company has claimed can power the phone for upto two days. Among other special features of the phone are its water-repellent design and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for locking and unlocking the device. With its component of features, the phone is expected to compete with other phones in a similar range like Redmi 9i, Realme C15 and other similar phones.

Moto E7 Power Price and Availability

The smartphone has been launched in two variants: 2GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB storage model. The former will be available at a price of Rs 7,999 in the market, while its 4 GB RAM variant is available at a price of Rs 8,299. The phone has also been launched in two color variants: Coral Red and Tahiti Blue. The company has decided to sell its phone exclusively on Flipkart for now. In addition to Flipkart, the phone will also be available on select retail stores in the country. The sale of the phone will begin from February 26, 12 PM in the afternoon.

Moto E7 Power specifications and features

The smartphone will run on Android 10 and flanks the mobile screen of 6.5 inch HD Max Vision Display coupled with an aspect ratio of 20:9. As mentioned above, the phone is available in two RAM variants: 2GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. In both the models, the hard disk can be expanded up to 1TB with additional storage card. The dual camera in the phone is studded with a 13-megapixel primary sensor which has an f/2.0 lens. There is an additional 2 megapixel secondary sensor. On the front side of the phone, the selfie camera comes with the specification of a 5-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

As already specified, the 5000 mAh powered mobile battery is one of the most important features the mobile is banking on. The company has claimed that the battery can sustain non stop music streaming for upto 76 hours, video streaming upto 14 hours and 12 hours of web browsing in one full charge of the phone.