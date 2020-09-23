Moto E7 Plus brings 48MP camera, 5,000mAh battery for under Rs 10,000

Moto E7 Plus

Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the Moto E7 Plus budget phone in India on Wednesday at a price of Rs 9,499. The Moto E7 Plus brings an attractive dual tone design, tall 6.5-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor paired with 4GB RAM, 48MP dual rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery for under Rs 10,000. At its price, the Moto E7 Plus will compete with phones like the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime and Realme Narzo 20, among others.

The Moto E7 Plus will be available for buying in India from Flipkart from September 30 at a price of Rs 9,499. This is for the Moto E7 Plus model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

In terms of core hardware, the Moto E7 Plus has a 6.5-inch HD+ or 720p+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which is expandable by up to 512GB via a micro-SD card slot. The dual-SIM phone runs Android software. Like all recent Moto phones, the Moto E7 Plus also runs a clean, unadulterated version of Android with Moto enhancements like Moto Display. The phone does not show any ads.

For photography, the Moto E7 Plus has dual rear cameras. There is a main 48MP main camera and another 2MP camera for portraits. On the front, the Moto E7 Plus has an 8MP camera.

In terms of design, the Moto E7 Plus comes with dual-tone polycarbonate body with rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone will come in two colours, Misty Blue and Twilight Orange. Motorola says the Moto E7 Plus design is also water-repellent.