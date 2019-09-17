Moto E6s is Motorola’s new feature-loaded budget phone, priced Rs 7,999

Moto E6s is now official in India. Pitted as a budget phone from the Moto E-series smartphone range, Moto E6s has a 6.1-inch display with a water drop notch, which, interestingly, is a first for the series. Another first is the dual rear cameras and the phone also features removable back cover for battery swaps.

The phone, which has been made available in two colour options with a silky finish, supports a MediaTek processor and runs on Android 9 Pie with a stock interface.

Moto E6s Price in India

The 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant of the Moto E6s can be bought for Rs 7,999. The budget-friendly Motorola smartphone has two colour options – Polished Graphite (Silver) and Rich Cranberry (Red). Moto E6 will go on sale from September 23 exclusively on Flipkart.

The Moto E6s also has launch offers with the buyers getting Cleartrip vouchers worth Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,200 Jio cashback.

Moto E6s Specifications

Moto E6s comes with a 6.1-inch HD display with 720×1560 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone by Motorola has an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. Moto E6s comes with dual-SIM support and is fuelled by a 3000mAh battery. The phone is supported by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor with 4GB of RAM.

When it comes to the camera, Moto E6s has a dual rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel main sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.12 micron pixel, and also offers auto-focus support and is supported by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. One can take selfies with the 8-megapixel snapper which is housed in the water drop notch.

The phone offers up to 64GB of internal storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Additionally, for authentication, the phone packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other sensors are proximity sensor, ambient light sensor and accelerometer. Connectivity options on the Motorola smartphone are Wi-Fi 802.11 /b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, 4G VoLTE, GPS/ A-GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.