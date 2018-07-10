Moto E5 Plus, Moto E5 with massive batteries, Jio free data offers launched: Price in India, specifications

Moto E5 has a 4000mAh battery under the hood

Moto E5 Plus has been launched in India at an event held in New Delhi today. The smartphone was being teased by the Lenovo brand Moto for a while and today the company announced the successor to the Moto E4 Plus for the Indian market. While the Moto E5 Plus launch in India was certain, there was another product that stole the show today. The company announced the launch of the Moto E5 – the smaller sibling of the Moto E5 Plus. Both the smartphones are positioned in the budget segment and will compete against the likes of Oppo Realme 1, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, and Samsung Galaxy J6.

Rachna Lather, Moto India’s Head of Marketing, said that India accounted for most sales of the Moto E series in the world. The Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus have been designed keeping in mind the ever-growing needs of the Indian consumer in terms of media consumption and high data usage. Of course, the credit goes to Reliance Jio, something the Lather sounded off in praise for the telecom upstart.

Moto E5, Moto E5 Plus Price in India

Moto E5 India price has been set at Rs 9,999 while the Moto E5 Plus will be available to buy at Rs 11,999. The former is already available across the Moto Hubs in the country bundled with Paytm Mall and Jio offers while the latter will exclusively be available via Amazon India. The sale for the Moto E5 Plus starts at 12 am midnight, July 11.

For the offers, the SBI customers can avail a cashback of Rs 800 on the purchase. There are also No Cost EMI payment options available, along with 100GB extra data from Jio.

Moto E5 Plus

Moto E5, Moto E5 Plus Specifications

The Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus support dual SIM cards and run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. The Moto E5 has a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 while the Moto E5 Plus packs a 6-inch IPS display with HD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. While the former is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, the latter runs Snapdragon 435 SoC. The Moto E5 is paired with 2GB of RAM and the Moto E5 Plus is coupled with 3GB of RAM.

For the internal storage, the Moto E5 packs 16GB while the Moto E5 Plus has 32GB, both of which come with support for expandability via microSD card up to 256GB. The Moto E5 has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera while the Moto E5 Plus bears a 12-megapixel camera on the rear while there is an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. The Moto E5 is backed by a 4000mAh battery while the internals of the Moto E5 Plus is fueled by a 5000mAh battery.