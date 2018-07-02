Moto E5 Plus India launch confirmed for July 10: Expected price, specifications

Moto E5 Plus will be exclusively available online via Amazon India

When Moto E5 line was introduced alongside the Moto G6 series in Brazil earlier this year, it was anticipated that both the smartphone families will debut in India as well. The Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play have been already launched in India, and the company recently began teasing the launch of a new smartphone in India. As expected, the company has now officially confirmed that it is launching the Moto E5 Plus in India. The Moto E5 Plus will be unveiled on July 10 in India.

Lenovo brand Moto has begun sending out the ‘Save the Date’ card announcing the launch of the Moto E5 Plus on July 10. The card also mentions “Big battery. Big screen. Big entertainment” pointing out to the 5000mAh battery and 6-inch display on the Moto E5 Plus. The company has mentioned that the Moto E5 Plus will be exclusively available online via Amazon India, in addition to the Moto Hubs across the country for the offline purchase.

The Moto E5 Plus was launched at a price of $210 earlier this year, which translates to around Rs 14,000 in India. Its predecessor Moto E4 Plus was launched in India last year at Rs 8,999, so it is safe to assume that the Moto E5 Plus price won’t shoot over the Rs 15,000 price bar. For the official pricing, we will have to wait for the launch.

As for the specifications, the Moto E5 Plus supports dual SIM cards and comes preloaded with Android Oreo. It packs a 6-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage, with support for a microSD card. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that is rated to last up to 1.5 days.

The Moto E5 Plus has a 12-megapixel primary sensor on the rear while an 8-megapixel camera sits on the front. Both the front and rear cameras are accompanied by LED flash modules.