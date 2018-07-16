Moto E5 Play Android Go edition with 5.3-inch display goes official

Moto E5 Play was launched earlier this year

Moto E5 Play now has a new variant that runs Android Go, launched as the company’s first Android Go smartphone. Lenovo brand Moto was earlier reported to be working on a new smartphone that will run the slimmed down version of Android Oreo. However, the company has introduced a new variant of the Moto E5 Play instead of launching another smartphone to offer Android Oreo (Go edition) inside.

The Moto E5 Play was launched alongside Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus earlier this year but it was only available in the US. The new variant of Moto E5 Play will be available in European and Latin American markets. The smartphone is priced at 109 euros, which is approximately Rs 8,800. However, Moto has not said anything about the availability in India.

The new version of the Moto E5 Play supports Android Oreo (Go edition) that is suitable for the smartphones with 1GB of RAM and other toned-down specifications. Moto has been in rumours that its Android Go smartphone is in works, however, some previous reports have suggested that it could be called Moto One Power. The Moto E5 Play Android Go model comes with the stripped down versions of all the Google apps such as Gmail Go, Google Go, YouTube Go, Maps Go, and Files Go among others.

The Android Go variant of the Moto E5 Play has a 5.3-inch Max Vision display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The company hasn’t mentioned what processor it has used in this variant, however, considering the price point, there could be the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor as the regular Moto E5 Play variant. It is likely to pack 1GB of RAM under the hood along with 16GB of onboard storage and support for expandability up to 128GB via microSD card.

The Moto E5 Play Android Go edition is confirmed to bear an 8-megapixel camera on the rear with autofocus lens. There will be a 5-megapixel camera on the front accompanied by an LED flash. A fingerprint sensor at the back will also be present on the smartphone.