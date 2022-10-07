Moto E32 launched in India with 90Hz display, Helio G37, 50MP camera: Check price, specifications

Motorola has finally unveiled the latest E-series smartphone – Moto E32 in India. The phone was launched earlier for the European markets but now the E-series smartphone has made its way into the Indian market as well. Moto’s E-series are generally the budget offering from the company. Moto E32 sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it features MediaTek Helio G37 paired with 4GB of RAM.

Moto E32: Price, Availability

Motorola’s latest budget offering arrives in a solo 64GB+4GB variant and is priced at Rs 10,499. It comes in two colour options – Arctic Blue and Eco Black.

It is available to buy on Flipkart and other leading retail stores, starting October 7, 12 pm. It is clubbed with a Reliance Jio offer as well which includes benefits from Reliance Jio up to Rs 2,549 – including Rs 2,000 cashback on recharge and Rs 549 discount on Zee5 annual membership.

Moto E32: Specifications, Features

Moto’s latest offering runs on Android 12 out of the box. The phone flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, 1600×720 pixels resolution.

In terms of camera, there is a dual camera system installed on the rear – 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8, 0.64µm and 2MP secondary sensor with f/2.4,1.75µm with video capturing up to 30 fps on FHD and HD. Moto E32 sports an 8MP sensor on the front for selfies and video chats.

Under the hood, the phone packs a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (which can be extended up to 1TB using a microSD card). The phone also features a dedicated microSD card slot allowing 2 nano SIMs and 1 microSD to be used, simultaneously.

Other installed sensors include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, notification LED, fingerprint reader – it supports face unlock as well.