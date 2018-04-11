Moto Days sale on Flipkart offers massive Rs 7000 off on Moto Z2 Play, check details

Moto Days are back! E-commerce major Flipkart has kicked off another sale on Motorola smartphones and if you are looking for a new smartphone, you should definitely check out the offers listed on Flipkart.

Moto Days are back! E-commerce major Flipkart has kicked off another sale on Motorola smartphones and if you are looking for a new smartphone, you should definitely check out the offers listed on Flipkart. With this sale, Motorola is offering a huge discount on many of its smartphones such as Moto Z2 Play, Moto E4 Plus. However, in order to get the maximum benefits from this sale on Flipkart, you need to pull up your socks as this sale will only run for a limited period. It starts from April 12 and it will go up to April 14. The sale starts at 12 am tonight.

Flipkart’s sale lists Moto’s Z2 Play at Rs 19,999, a straightaway price cut of Rs 7000! Along with the huge discount on Moto Z2 Play, Flipkart has slashed the price of budget smartphone, the Moto E4 Plus. Now, Moto E4 Plus will be available for Rs 8,999. A Rs 1000 has been slashed under this Moto Days sale on Flipkart. Price of Moto X4 is also expected to come down during this sale.

Moto Z2 Play Specifications

Moto Z2 Play packs a 5.5-inch Full HD OLED display on the front of the display. The Moto Z2 Play gets an Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 with 64 GB of internal memory paired with 4 GB of RAM. In case you want to expand the memory, there is a microSD card support as well. Moto Z2 Play has 12MP sensor f/1.7 and PDAF Laser Focus on the rear while the front gets a 5MP sensor with 85-degree lens for selfies. Moto Z2 Play gets a decent 3000 mAh battery.

Moto E4 Plus Specifications

Moto E4 Plus also gets a 5.5-inch display on the front, however, the resolution on it is low at 720×1280 pixels. Moto E4 Plus is powered by a Quad core, 1.3 GHz Cortex A53 processor. Moto E4 Plus gets 3 GB of RAM with internal memory of 32 GB which can be expanded by up to 128 GB via microSD card. Moto E4 Plus gets a whopping 5000 mAh battery.