Moto C2 could be Motorola’s first Android Go phone

Moto C2 has been rumoured to feature entry-level specifications including 1GB RAM

Lenovo brand Moto was recently in the news over reports that it is working on a new phone based on Android One. While Moto’s Android One-running smartphone is expected to launch soon, a new report has emerged that sheds light on another Moto device, currently in works, which will run Android Oreo (Go edition) out-of-the-box. The Moto C2, as it is being called, for now, will sit at the most affordable price spectrum and come with 1GB of RAM and 2100mAh battery. The report says that there are different models for this phone, as spotted on the certification sites in different countries.

The Moto C2 was spotted on the US FCC website, as per a report by Nashville Chatter. The report says that there have been multiple variants of the Moto C2 spotted on different certification websites. The models include XT1920-15, XT1920-16, XT1920-18, and XT1920-19. While the XT1920-15 is likely for the Western European region, the XT1920-16 will be launched in EMEA countries (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa). Finally, the last two variants – XT1920-18 and XT1920-19 – could be for the Latin American markets, denoting a single-SIM model and a dual-SIM variant, respectively.

The Moto C2 has been rumoured to feature entry-level specifications including 1GB RAM, which is apt for the Android Oreo (Go edition), 16GB of onboard storage, and a 2100mAh battery under the hood. The smartphone is said to come with standard connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS, while a Cat. 10 LTE model will be available for 4G connectivity. It is also reported to come with a 5.2-inch display with the 16:9 aspect ratio.

Apart from the aforementioned details, there isn’t much available for the Moto C2. The Moto C2 will be an Android Go smartphone, which is why there will be slimmed-down versions of the apps available on it. Google announced the Android Oreo (Go edition) last year for the entry-level smartphones that will have just the bare bones.