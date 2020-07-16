Most verified accounts can tweet as normal again, Twitter says

Among those affected were Barack Obama and Joe Biden to Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett. (Reuters photo)

Most blue-check verified Twitter accounts have resumed publishing tweets as normal, the company says in a tweet.

The resumption comes a couple hours after Twitter shut off verified users’ tweeting following the Twitter accounts of some of the U.S.’s most prominent political and business leaders being compromised Wednesday afternoon in an apparent effort to promote a Bitcoin scam.

Among those affected were Barack Obama and Joe Biden to Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett.