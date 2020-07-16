  • MORE MARKET STATS

Most verified accounts can tweet as normal again, Twitter says

By: |
Updated: Jul 16, 2020 10:07 AM

The resumption comes a couple hours after Twitter shut off verified users’ tweeting following the Twitter accounts of some of the U.S.’s most prominent political and business leaders being compromised Wednesday afternoon in an apparent effort to promote a Bitcoin scam.

Twitter, verified twitter accounts, Bitcoin scam, twitter hacked, elon musk, wareen buffet, Joe Biden, bill gates, latest news on twitterAmong those affected were Barack Obama and Joe Biden to Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett. (Reuters photo)

Most blue-check verified Twitter accounts have resumed publishing tweets as normal, the company says in a tweet.
The resumption comes a couple hours after Twitter shut off verified users’ tweeting following the Twitter accounts of some of the U.S.’s most prominent political and business leaders being compromised Wednesday afternoon in an apparent effort to promote a Bitcoin scam.

Among those affected were Barack Obama and Joe Biden to Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Most verified accounts can tweet as normal again Twitter says
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Twitter accounts of Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos hacked in high profile cyber attack linked to Bitcoin scam
2Man and Machine: Connecting the workplace – how AI can transform customer and employee experience
3AI can make workplaces efficient and intelligent: Dinesh Malkani, ex-president (India, Saarc) Cisco