Most popular password of 2021 revealed: Details

NordPass, a password management service has released its annual list of top 200 most commonly used passwords. The list states, 123456 is still the most commonly used password among users. Just like always, this year’s list is also almost the same except for the fact that password ‘123456’ was used 2,543, 285 times last year. The use of this password has increased to 103, 170,552 times this year worldwide.

“The passwords keep getting weaker and people still don’t maintain proper password hygiene,” said Jonas Karklys, CEO, NordPass. The company also added that this password ‘123456’ can be cracked within seconds. Out of 50 countries, 43 countries actively use ‘123456’ as a password.

Most commonly used password in India

In India, ‘password’ was the most commonly used password among users. The password was used by 1,714,646 users in the country. Among ‘password’, there were top 10 other common passwords used by people in India: 12345, 123456, 12345678, 123456789, india123, 1234567890, 1234567, qwerty, iloveyou, krishna, sairam and omsairam.

As per the research, 62 passwords out of 200 used by Indians can be cracked in less than a second; that means 31 per cent of the total password. This is comparatively lower when compared to the global percentage of 84.5 per cent.