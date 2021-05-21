  • MORE MARKET STATS

Most Indian firms witness data breach in past 1 year: Survey

By: |
May 21, 2021 6:51 PM

"Eighty-one per cent of organisations were successfully breached in the past 12 months as a direct result of an application vulnerability," Barracuda Networks Country Manager (India) Murali Urs said in a statement.

Barracuda claims to have included organisations with 500 or more employees in the survey.Barracuda claims to have included organisations with 500 or more employees in the survey.

Most Indian companies (81 per cent) in a survey acknowledged to have faced data breach in the past one year, with zero-day vulnerabilities and security loopholes in web application being common reasons across several organisations, cybersecurity firm Barracuda Networks on Friday said.

This global survey was conducted by independent market researcher Vanson Bourne on behalf of Barracuda. It included responses from 100 application security decision makers in India responsible for their organisation’s application development and security.

Related News

“Eighty-one per cent of organisations were successfully breached in the past 12 months as a direct result of an application vulnerability,” Barracuda Networks Country Manager (India) Murali Urs said in a statement.

Respondents in India identified their top application security challenges as software supply chain attacks (59 per cent), security slows application development time (48 per cent), bad bots (45 per cent), securing APIs (44 per cent), and vulnerability detection (38 per cent).

“Fifty-two per cent of respondents say web application vulnerability/ zero-day vulnerability contributed to a successful security breach that exploited vulnerabilities in the organisation’s applications in the past 12 months,” the statement said.

Barracuda claims to have included organisations with 500 or more employees in the survey.

“Applications have been steadily rising as one of the top attack vectors across the India corporate vista in recent years, and the rapid shift to remote work in 2020 only intensified this,” Urs said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Most Indian firms witness data breach in past 1 year Survey
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Twitter verifications are now open for public: How to get that coveted ‘blue tick’ badge, check eligibility and other details
2HP launches mainstream ‘Victus’ gaming laptop range to take on Dell’s G-series, Lenovo’s IdeaPad models
3Snapchat maker announces next-gen Spectacles, its first ‘truly’ augmented reality glasses