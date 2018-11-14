Most bizarre purchase ever? Man brings bathtub full of coins to buy iPhone Xs

A bathtub full of coins to buy the iPhone Xs (Source: PhoneArena)

Apple iPhone has been a coveted product that people most likely would go to extreme ends to own. While there have been several cases where people have done some extremely bizarre stunts to get their hands on the latest iPhone model, a new incident could turn out to be the mother of all. A man went to an Apple reseller store in Russia to buy the latest iPhone Xs. Everything seemed normal until the man uncovered a bathtub full of coins that he intended to use to buy the device.

According to a report in PhoneArena, the total money the man was carrying inside the bathtub was equal to 100,000 Russian Rubles (approximately Rs 1,06,700), which is the cost of the iPhone Xs 256GB model in Russia. The report further mentions that the man brought along a group of men with him to carry the bathtub full of coins. Normally, a store-owner or cashier will ask the customer to bring the money that’s feasible to count but the clerk in the store took the pain of sitting and counting the money. The man who made the outlandish entry into the store had to wait, however, until the counting was done.

The customers who wish to buy iPhone devices on a shoestring usually go for the EMI plans so that they are able to pay the full money in a stipulated time. However, this case may well be the best example of coin collecting and then investing into something people yearn to own, especially in developing countries where Apple products are more of a status symbol. This is a one-off case where the store clerk was extremely generous to have accepted the payment in a pile of coins. The readers are advised not to imitate something like this as the storekeeper might not entertain this action.