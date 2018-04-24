More power to FB users? Now, you can do this if Facebook takes down your photos, videos, posts, etc

California-based Facebook already lets people appeal the removal of profiles or pages. (AP)

After a long grilling session by Congressmen in relation to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Mark Zuckerberg-owned Facebook on Tuesday said that it will give users the right to appeal against the decisions. Users can now appeal to Facebook if the social network decides to remove photos, videos or written posts deemed to violate community standards. Plans to roll out appeals process globally in coming months came as Facebook provided a first-ever look at internal standards used to decide what posts go too far in terms of hateful or threating speech.

“This is part of an effort to be more clear about where we draw the line on content,” Facebook public policy manager in charge of content Siobhan Cummiskey told AFP. “And for the first time we’re giving you the right to appeal our decisions on individual posts so you can ask for a second opinion when you think we’ve made a mistake.”

The move to involve Facebook users more on standards for removing content comes as the social network fends off criticism on an array of fronts, including handling of people’s data, spreading “fake news,” and whether politics has tinted content removal decisions.

California-based Facebook already lets people appeal the removal of profiles or pages. The appeal process to be built up during the year ahead will extend that right to individual posts, according to Cummiskey.

The new appeal process will first focus on posts remove on the basis of nudity, sex, hate speech or graphic violence. Notifications sent regarding removed posts will include buttons that can be clicked to trigger appeals, which will be done by a member of the Facebook team.

While software is used to help find content violating standards at the social network, humans will handle appeals and the goal is to have reviews done within a day.

“We believe giving people a voice in the process is another essential component of building a fair system,” vice president of global product management Monika Bickert said.