More people downloaded iOS 16 on their iPhones on day 1 than iOS 15: Report

Apple iPhones received their latest software update — iOS 16 on September 12. According to a new report, within 24 hours of rollout, almost 6.71% iPhone users worldwide have downloaded the new software. The adoption rate of iOS 16, basis of those numbers, is higher as compared to its predecessor, iOS 15 which was apparently downloaded by only 6.48% iPhone users on day one.

Comparing the adoption rate of Apple iOS 16 after three days (via Mixpanel) of its release was at 10.4% whereas iOS 15 was at 9.68%. Speaking of iOS 14, it was at 14.68%, way ahead than both at the time of its debut.

Apple with iOS 14, for the first time has revamped its lock screen introducing customisable widgets for iPhone.

Apple’s iOS 16 software update has added a new Lock Screen which gives users the freedom to customise the font, colour and placement of apps on the lock screen.

Apple iOS 16 features

Apple iOS 16 comes with features like stylised date and time, multi-layered photo effect, lock screen editing, live text in videos where the live text comes with three new languages — Japanese, Korean and Ukrainian etc. Features like iCloud photo library where up to five users will be able to share photos. This feature will come later this year.

Another feature coming to iOS 16 is the ability to edit iMessage, users will be able to do that for 15 minutes from sending it.

