More feature enhancements? WhatsApp likely working on player to play voice messages even when user exits chat

WhatsApp: WhatsApp has been introducing a slew of features lately, and now it has been reported that the instant messaging app is upgrading its voice messages feature as well. Rumour has it that the feature on its platform is being upgraded to a global voice message player which could allow users to listen to voice messages when looking at their recent chats. It has been said that the feature is in beta testing at the moment. Apart from this, rumour mill has also churned out the news that the Facebook-owned platform is beginning to roll out the updated Disappearing Messages feature, which would let users choose durations out of 24 hours, seven days and 90 days options, to beta users in iOS.

As per the information available, the platform is testing a player that would let users continue to play any voice message they receive from a user even when they leave that chat, a drastic change from the current feature that stops playing the message not only when a user leaves the chat but even when something comes close to the sensor (though it is not quite yet known how the latter would be affected by the upgraded player).

Let us break down what we know about this feature so far. With the new feature, if true, once a user opens a chat and starts playing a voice message they receive, they could exit the chat and the voice message would become pinned to the top of the screen on the home screen as well as other screens on WhatsApp. This way, if a user has received a long voice message, they would be able to go through other chats as well as other sections of the app (not quite sure about the Stories section though). It would also give the user the option to pause or close the voice message right from whatever screen they have opened in the app without needing to go to the concerned chat.

It is said that the feature was spotted when the new beta release WhatsApp for iOS was being developed, but it has not yet been released. It is also believed that the feature would also be made available for Android along with iOS over time. Since the feature is in development mode at the moment, there are several questions that are unanswered, like whether the message would continue to play if a user were to exit the app (even temporarily) or would it be like YouTube, where mere switching of apps leads to the video stopping.

However, these questions are likely to be answered in time as and when (if at all) this feature is released for beta version.