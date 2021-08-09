Molife Sense 510 BT Calling Smartwatch: Health monitoring on your wrist

Changing watch straps is no longer a challenge too. You can up your fashion game with easy-to-change quick-release straps and numerous customisable cloud-based watch faces.

Home-grown mobile and lifestyle accessories brand Molife has debuted its latest smartwatch—Sense 500. The brand has seen a healthy traction for some of its earlier offerings—Sense, Sense 300 and Sense 500 (launched March 2021). The latest device (Sense 510 BT Calling Smartwatch) is said to be the first made-in-India calling smartwatch that comes with a 1.3-inch round screen IPS display. It retails for Rs 3,899 on Amazon. Let us check out its key features.

The Sense 510 is a heady mix of classic design and customisability. Its circular zinc alloy watch case is designed to complement any outfit, formal or casual. Changing watch straps is no longer a challenge too. You can up your fashion game with easy-to-change quick-release straps and numerous customisable cloud-based watch faces.

The Sense 510 lets you take and make calls. You can track your health from your wrist thanks to the Sense 510’s health sensors. Also, forget the days when connecting your smartwatch for charging was a challenge. You can say hello to the magnetic charging cable. It is simple and is snap-on. The Sense 510 is IP68 rated dust and water-resistant.

The Sense 510 also has a camera/ media control feature along with Dual Bluetooth calling function where consumers can answer and make calls through their wrist wear. Other interesting features include dynamic heart rate, blood pressure monitor along with IP68 water and dust resistant rating. The watch also comes with 50+ DIY watch faces and includes an extra strap free of cost.

KEY FEATURES

Display: 1.3 inch round screen IPS display

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Sensor: Real time heart rate, Accelerator and Pedometer

Compatibility: Android 4.4+ & iOS 9.0+

Battery: 220mAh

Estimated street price: Rs 3,899