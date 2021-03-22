Molife Sense 500 smartwatch: Talk while you walk with this watch

Switched on and connected to the phone, the Sense 500 offers a huge variety of cloud-based watch face options to choose from.

Home-grown mobile and lifestyle accessories brand Molife has debuted its latest smartwatch—Sense 500. Priced at `4,499, this wearable comes with an attractive 1.7-inch display with 2.5D curved edges and an aircraft-grade aluminium alloy case. It is built to be durable, there’s a BT calling feature too. This means that you can talk while you walk with your watch. The Molife Sense 500 offers you the freedom to make and answer calls thanks to the good combination of a mic, speaker, and dialling pad offered. The Sense 500 is available in two colour variants— Coal Black & Mystic Silver.

The Sense 500 smartwatch houses a 220mAh battery which can last up to three days. On standby mode, it can last up to 15 days. It also has a calling feature where consumers can answer and make calls through their smartwatch. Other unique features include Sp02 monitor, blood pressure monitor, IP68 water & dust resistant rating and eight sports modes with a 24-hour heart rate monitoring feature. The Sense 500 smartwatch also has a unique feature of monitoring the menstrual cycle for its female customer base.

Switched on and connected to the phone, the Sense 500 offers a huge variety of cloud-based watch face options to choose from. In fact, users can also customise the watch face as per their liking and change watch straps as per their choice, occasion, and outfit. When it comes to health and fitness, you can keep track of your stress level, blood pressure level, SpO2 level, menstrual cycle, and heart rate on the go.

The DAFIT app is available for both Android and iOS devices. The smartwatch, powered by a Realtek Chipset, can be connected to Android 4.4+ and iOS 9.0+ devices. Plus, rain or sweat or splashes won’t stop you from focusing on your fitness goals thanks to the IP68 dust and water resistance. It is built to survive being submerged in water up to a depth of 1.5m for up to 15 minutes.

Estimated street price: Rs 4,499