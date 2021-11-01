Molife Sense 320 Smartwatch: Track your health on your wrist

You won’t find any such issues with Molife Sense 320, a made-in-India smartwatch from home-grown mobile and lifestyle accessories brand Molife, with dedicated sensors offering enhanced accuracy and 16 sports modes.

Ssmartwatches are valuable devices for tracking fitness. Like typical wristwatches, they do tell the time but it is their fitness and health-focused features that have made these wearables immensely popular. There are plenty of options available in the market, however, many a time a user tends to get disheartened if the smartwatch on his wrist gathers inaccurate readings or the user interface slows down.

You won’t find any such issues with Molife Sense 320, a made-in-India smartwatch from home-grown mobile and lifestyle accessories brand Molife, with dedicated sensors offering enhanced accuracy and 16 sports modes. It is available for Rs 3,499 (black strap).

Sense 320 is a slim and stylish smartwatch powered with advanced technology. It is the brand’s second made-in-India smartwatch and comes with dedicated sensors for SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, which enable enhanced accuracy of all health-related parameters. Sense 320 offers key health system metrics like True Heart Rate Sensor, Blood Oxygen Tracker, continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring, to name a few. It helps you wear your style on your wrist as it comes in twin-colour options like Black & Black (our trial unit), Gunmetal Grey & Black and a Limited-edition version with red strap. With an industry leading 1.7 IPS infinity display, the smartwatch comes packed in a complete zinc alloy metal case attached to a silicone strap. Weighing just 54 gram, Sense 320 is extremely light.

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth-enabled push notifications for call SMS, news updates, etc. Besides, one can enable app notifications for WhatsApp, Facebook, Gmail, Instagram, Line and other similar platforms. The watch is IP 68 certified and it offers 16 Sports Mode. Its 200mAh battery supports uninterrupted functioning and with continuous usage gives a battery backup of seven days and standby time of approximately 15 days.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,499