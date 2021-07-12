Mobvoi TicWatch GTH: Smartwatch with thermometer and SpO2, heart rate, respiration rate monitor

This smart wearable from Mobvoi, a leading voice AI and wearable technology company backed by Google and Volkswagen, comes equipped with advanced health and wellbeing sensors.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought into sharp focus the utility of wearable devices—fitness trackers, smart bands, smartwatches— that not only motivate us to lead active lives, but also help us monitor key health parameters to detect any illness at early stages. The TicWatch GTH has taken health monitoring to a different new level; it even measures your skin temperature. This smart wearable from Mobvoi, a leading voice AI and wearable technology company backed by Google and Volkswagen, comes equipped with advanced health and wellbeing sensors.

Priced at a modest Rs 4,799 and available on Amazon, the TicWatch GTH provides you with a 24/7 convenient and non-invasive method for checking if you have an above-normal temperature. There’s a SpO2 sensor for tracking blood oxygen saturation, a key indicator of coronavirus. A user can even track heart rate all day, every day, with TicPulse. Built-in apps like TicExercise, TicHealth, TicZen, and TicBreathe help a wearer manage their sleep performance and reduce stress levels.

The TicWatch GTH features a 2.5D curved glass screen. Its 1.55-inch colour display with a high screen-to-body ratio allows you to see everything clearly at a glance. The large display automatically adjusts to lighting conditions so you can easily see stats at any time of the day. You can even take it on a swim with a 5 ATM waterproof rating. The watch comes with a 260 mAh battery, giving you more than a week of battery life. The TicWatch GTH enables you to choose from 14 sport modes, including walking, indoor and outdoor running, indoor and outdoor cycling, jump rope, swimming, rowing, freestyle exercise, mountain climbing, gymnastics, soccer, basketball, and yoga.

With Mobvoi’s proprietary TicMotion technology, the TicWatch GTH is able to automatically identify and distinguish between the most common exercises: walking and running. It automatically detects when you start working out and asks if you would like to track it. It spares you from having to manually select your workout type.

In short, the TicWatch GTH is a good health partner on your wrist and a must-have device for a very reasonable price.

Estimated street price: Rs 4,799