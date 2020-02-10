Mobvoi TicPods: Trendy wearable, crisp audio

The company’s patented ‘Tickle’ touch gestures let your fingers control your audio or phone conversation on the go.

Mobvoi, founded by ex-Googler Zhifei Li with the aim to define the next generation of human-machine interaction, credits itself as the only firm in China equipped with its own Chinese voice recognition, semantic analytics, and search technologies. For its consumer-facing businesses, this Beijing-based firm has introduced the TicWatch line of smartwatches, the TicPods line of true wireless smart earphones, the TicMirror smart rearview mirror, the TicKasa line of smart speakers and other AI software and hardware products, becoming a recognisable consumer AI wearable brand in a short span. The company has brought to India its TicWatch E2 smartwatch and TicPods Free earbuds that we received for a product review; here’s a glimpse at the key features of TicPods Free; TicWatch E2 smartwatch review will follow at a later date.

Let me put it bluntly: TicPods Free are one of the most interactive earbuds that I have come across in recent times. Basically this means you have more control on the go. Priced at a somewhat steep Rs 8,499, TicPods Free are true wireless earbuds that are designed with very good touch controls, optimised Bluetooth connectivity and clear crisp audio for the listener. Just to give you a measure of their life, you get 18 hours of battery life with charging case and 4 hours of battery life on one charge.

In real-time usage, it became fairly evident that TicPods Free are intended to keep your phone in your pocket when you are commuting or walking around town. The company’s patented ‘Tickle’ touch gestures let your fingers control your audio or phone conversation on the go. For instance, you can slide up and down to adjust volume. A long press on the right bud activates your voice assistant. You can double tap to skip songs, there is automatic in-ear detection too.

You can long press on the right bud for two seconds on the stem to access your voice assistant to control your music, make calls, receive notifications and more when you’re on the move. You can hear your caller in both ears while the earbuds noise isolating design makes sure your calls are crystal clear.

TicPods Free earbuds are ergonomically designed to fit comfortably and securely in your ears. Each pair comes with two different sizes of silicone tips to make sure there’s a right fit for you. They come with IPX5 water and dust resistance too, an essential feature in Indian conditions.

In summary, TicPods Free wireless earbuds look trendy, come with advanced technology and offer a good audio experience. I reckon there will be many takers for these audio accessories, especially among car and bike riders, fitness enthusiasts and those who commute for long hours in public modes of transport such as city metro and buses.