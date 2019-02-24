MWC 2019: Xiaomi unveils smartphone with 5G smartphone, priced at $680

By: | Published: February 24, 2019 4:47 PM

Xiaomi’s Senior Vice President Xiang Wang speaks at a presentation ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC 19) in Barcelona, Spain.

China’s Xiaomi, the world’s fourth-largest smartphone maker, unveiled a smartphone on Sunday that will be able to take advantage of new and faster 5G mobile networks and cost far less than one announced by market leader Samsung last week.

Prices for Xiaomi’s new offering will start at 599 euros ($679.33) when it hits the market in May, Donovan Sung, Xiaomi’s global head of products, told a trade event in Barcelona, prompting gasps in the hall where it was presented.

Samsung, which leads the market ahead of Huawei and Apple, launched a 5G phone on Wednesday which it said would be available in early summer, with a $1,980 starting price.

“We think this is one of the most competitive prices for a 5G smartphone today and it’s going to be available very, very soon,” Sung said.

Xiaomi initially targeted Asian markets, notably India, for overseas expansion, before launching in Spain, France and Italy in late 2017.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. MWC 2019: Xiaomi unveils smartphone with 5G smartphone, priced at $680
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition