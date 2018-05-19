Mobile Gamers Alert! Fortnite is coming to Android in Q3, says Epic Games

One of the most popular battle royale games in the world right now, Fortnite is all set to hit your smartphones soon.

One of the most popular battle royale games in the world right now, Fortnite is all set to hit your smartphones soon. Epic Games has confirmed that they are working on an Android version of Fortnite. On Friday, Epic Games, through their blog post announced that Fortnite will be coming to devices running on Android. But before you head to Google Play Store to download the game on your smartphone, you should know that the game will only come in the third quarter of 2018.

The game was already available on iOS devices and is expected to make its way to Android now. Fortnite for iOS has been available since March. On App store, the game took the top spot of free charts in no time. As per Mobile analytics firm, Sensor Tower estimated the company made around $15 million via the in-app purchases. The company achieved the feat in just first three weeks. With such numbers from iOS, an Android launch would mean a drastic increase in the game’s revenue.

On their website, Epic Games wrote, “We are targeting this summer for the release. We know many of you are excited for this release, and we promise that when we have more information to share, you’ll hear it from us first.”

Why Fortnite makes so much buzz on the internet? Turns out, Fortnite is basically the culmination of two of the most addictive games – Minecraft and PUBG.

Fortnite Gameplay

Fortnite offers as many as 100-player in the Player Vs Player (PvP) Battle Royale game mode. As it happens in PUBG, when you play Fortnite you’re dropped onto the large island map. All you need to do is to arm yourself and survive the competition. However, what gives Fortnite and edge is that players are already armed with a pickaxe which can be used as a melee weapon or for harvest raw supplies for building walls, ramps, and shelters.