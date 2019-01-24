MOBIISTAR X1 NOTCH: Good pick in the mid-range segment

Vietnamese smartphone brand Mobiistar is known for making reasonably good devices that are decently priced. In a short span, it has been able make its mark in the mid-range segment and has a presence in 475 cities and 27 states.

Welcoming 2019 with gusto, Mobiistar has debuted its latest device, the X1 Notch. The new phone is a good combination of attractive looks and attractive pricing. With a strong focus on selfies, this device comes with a 13 MP AI selfie camera, modern design notch display and gradient shine body. It is available in two variants—2GB RAM and 16GB ROM and 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM—aggressively priced at `8,499 and `9,499 respectively. Our trial unit was the 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant, we take a look at some of its features and overall performance.

The X1 Notch stands out with its sleek curved glass design and dual colour glass back. It comes in three dazzling colours—Gradient Shine, Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue. The phone is equipped with full view notch display, so you can enjoy your movies and games unhindered. It comes with a screen size of 14.48cm (5.7-inch), HD + display, has a screen resolution of 720 x 1,498 pixels and a pixel density of 292 PPI. With a gradient shine body, 2.5D curved glass and dual tone colours, it is fit to be the envy of all your friends.

READ ALSO | Modi’s direct tax overhaul at work: Relief for taxpayer, small businesses on cards as election looms

Probing the innards, the X1 Notch comes equipped with MediaTek’s MT6739 quad-core processor having a clock speed of 1.28GHz. The device’s 3GB RAM is sufficient enough to handle your multitasking needs. The phone boasts of a 13MP rear camera that is capable of capturing quality pictures for the users. The AI-enabled camera can automatically optimise the lighting conditions making images sharper and clearer in both bright and low light situations. What’s more, the camera even has a 7-level face beauty feature with exciting filters to experiment with.

At the front, there is a 13MP lens without flash. The device runs on a Li-ion battery having a capacity of 3,020mAh, which can easily last a full day of heavy use. For a moderate user, it will give you enough juice to last two days on a single, full-charge. This dual SIM dual VoLTE phone empowers users to keep HD calls active on both SIM cards thus enhancing calling experience while allowing users to choose to run data or call on both 4G VoLTE enabled and regular carrier SIM cards. It is equipped with facial unlock and fingerprint sensors to give you double security.

My takeaways: The X1 Notch is a good-looking and stylish phone compared to most other offerings in the mid-range segment out there. It is fast, loads web pages quickly and is generally easy to navigate. It is also good at taking photos. Highly recommended for those looking for a feature-rich mid-ranger.

Estimated street price: `8,499 (2GB RAM, 16GB ROM); Rs 9,499 (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)