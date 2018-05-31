Mobiistar sets sights on Generation Selfie

Carl Ngo, co-founder and CEO, Mobiistar at the company’s launch in New Delhi

Mobiistar, a Vietnamese smartphone brand that was founded in 2009 by Carl Ngo, is the latest handset maker to foray into the highly competitive Indian mobile phone market. “It is an opportune time to enter India, we are very excited for the same,” insists Carl Ngo. “Given the ongoing Digital India initiative by the government, which is adding more digital power at the hands of citizens where smartphone is becoming a great tool to enable everyday computing, we are making our entry at the right time,” he adds. “India is a very exciting place today, especially when it comes to smartphones. Here we have operators pushing to drive affordability of 4G devices. And the government is also supporting the drive towards digital enablement. Their Digital India initiative envisions daily transactions to be done on a smartphone. All this is making India a very important market today,” the Mobiistar co-founder and CEO told FE in an interview.

“We studied the Indian market where the consumer, while choosing a smartphone, is often faced with the dilemma of features and quality versus price. With our aim to make the selfie experience and technology more accessible to users without having to compromise, we focused on developing products with salient features and a selfie camera that will ensure fine picture quality – all available at a compelling value,” he added.

The Vietnamese firm has launched two selfie centric smartphones – XQ Dual and CQ in India. The XQ Dual selfie smartphone retails for Rs 7,999 and the CQ smartphone for Rs 4,999, the phones come in Gold and Black colours and are available on e-commerce platform Flipkart. Ngo said, “We are confident of bridging the gap that currently exists between affordability and a meaningful user experience.”

The XQ Dual is equipped with 13-megapixel and 8-megapixel dual selfie camera. The phone has a specialised 120-degree wide-angle 8-megapixel camera which captures a wider view, this allows even more people to enter the frame and click those precious moments.

The core of these cameras come from 13MP Samsung sensor and 8MP OmniVision sensor, which helps increase light exposure and clarity of images. The large f/2.0 aperture on the 13MP increases the amount of light entering the camera while the high dynamic range prevents noise and captures photos with vivid depth and detail. The XQ Dual is equipped with the star light feature which will give users the option to click selfies in low light as well. The star light feature further gives an enhanced low light selfie experience.

The CQ smartphone on the other hand sports 13-megapixel selfie camera fine and 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and led flash. Equipped with a large f/2.0 aperture which increases the amount of light entering the camera. Both the XQ and CQ are equipped with an indispensable feature that based on studying hundreds of facial scenarios. With multiple Beautify levels and upgraded photo-processing algorithms, the beauty filter is optimised to capture selfie photos that can brighten and soften the skin, enlarge eyes and enhance the v-line of the face.

The XQ Dual is constructed with a full metal unibody and carefully crafted for a better sense of hand-gripping. The XQ Dual’s comes equipped with 2.5D screen which gives it an elegant look while retaining unmatched durability. When it comes to display the XQ Dual comes with 5.5-inches IPS and Full HD 1920X1080 screen resolution. The display for CQ on the other hand is mapped from 5.0-inches HD, with 2.75D curved glass.