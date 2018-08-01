​​​
  4. Mobiistar launches 5 budget smartphones in India

Mobiistar launches 5 budget smartphones in India

Vietnam-based smartphone maker Mobiistar on Wednesday launched five selfie-centric smartphones within the price range of Rs 11,000.

By: | Published: August 1, 2018 8:01 PM
Vietnam-based smartphone maker Mobiistar on Wednesday launched five selfie-centric smartphones within the price range of Rs 11,000. (Reuters)

Vietnam-based smartphone maker Mobiistar on Wednesday launched five selfie-centric smartphones within the price range of Rs 11,000. The “X1 Dual” and “E1 Selfie” smartphones, priced at Rs 10,500 and Rs 8,400 respectively, come equipped with a 2.75D curved screen, 13-megapixel rear camera, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB, and both have 3000mAH battery.

“With our new range of selfie-centric smartphones, we aim to be the part of top 5 smartphone brands in the affordable segment by the end of the year,” said Carl Ngo, Co-founder and CEO of Mobiistar, India and Global.

The other three budget smartphones are C1 Lite, C1 and C2 — available for Rs 4,340, Rs 5,400 and Rs 6,300 respectively.

All the devices are equipped with a seven-level face beauty mode, upgraded photo-processing algorithms and optimised beauty filters.

The handsets are available for purchase from August 1 at retails stores across the country.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Think Equity. Think Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal

Go to Top