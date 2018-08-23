Mobiistar eyeing to be among top 5 smartphone players in affordable segment; enters Punjab

To bolster its operation in Punjab, Mobiistar is going to partner with 45 distributors and 5,000 retailers for its seamless entry to the market, the company officials said at a news conference here. (Photo source: Website)

Vietnamese handset company Mobiistar today announced its entry into Punjab, and said it will aim to be among top five smartphone players in the affordable segment. It has started selling its devices through brick-and-mortar stores in India from this month. Mobiistar also launched a range of 5 selfie centric smartphones in the state. Before foraying into Punjab, the company has recently entered into Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Lucknow.The company’s new range includes – C1 Lite, C1, C2, E1 Selfie and the X1 Dual.

To bolster its operation in Punjab, Mobiistar is going to partner with 45 distributors and 5,000 retailers for its seamless entry to the market, the company officials said at a news conference here. “Chandigarh is among the first few cities in India where Mobiistar will build its stronghold before venturing further. Smartphone penetration is extremely high in Northern India and it is the biggest contributor to the smartphone market in India,” Mobiistar Group co-founder and CEO Carl Ngo said.

The company has partnered with V-Sun Technologies in India to assemble its handsets for the Indian market. Mobiistar started selling its devices through brick-and-mortar stores in India as part of the efforts to ramp up business in the country, he said. The company had forayed into the Indian market in May this year through online channel.