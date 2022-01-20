Mixed reality: Hands-free but precise

HoloLens2 is an ergonomic, untethered self-contained holographic device with enterprise-ready applications

We are in a new era of computing, in which the digital world goes beyond two-dimensional screens and enters the three-dimensional world,” said Rajiv Sodhi, chief operating officer, Microsoft India. “HoloLens 2 helps businesses, and their employees complete crucial tasks faster, safer, and more efficiently, and creates new ways to connect with customers and partners.” Recently, Microsoft India announced that HoloLens 2 is now available in the country, bringing the capabilities and value of mixed reality solutions to Indian enterprises across industries.

For the uninitiated, HoloLens2 is an ergonomic, untethered self-contained holographic device with enterprise-ready applications to increase user accuracy and output. Mixed reality blends the physical and digital worlds—covering the spectrum from augmented reality to virtual reality. This augments the jobs of first-line employees in sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, healthcare and education, and unlocks significant benefits for these businesses and industries.

A recent Forrester Total Economic Impact Study commissioned by Microsoft showed that it offered a 177% return on investment over three years, as well as improvements to employee health and safety, business continuity, customer experience, and customer outcomes.

Apollo Hospitals has an AI-powered Cardiovascular Disease Risk Score API that is designed to predict an individual’s risk of having a cardiac event within seven years. Using the immersive mixed reality experience of HoloLens 2, this API is integrated with an individual’s health vitals to build a 3D visualisation that represents the current and future states of the person’s heart. “By providing this immersive mixed reality experience and explaining the cause and effect of one’s lifestyle, the conversation between the doctor and patient is now much more personalised and impactful,” said Sathya Sriram, CEO, Preventive Health, Apollo Hospitals.