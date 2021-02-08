Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Speaker: This speaker is portable yet powerful

Roam 2 is available in four beautiful metallic colours and is completely dust and waterproof.

Wireless speakers that are compact and easy to carry are in much demand these days. The Roam 2 wireless speaker with a boosted bass radiator is as travel friendly as a speaker can get. A completely made-in-India product, it is durable enough to bounce around and light enough for a life on-the-go. A creation of homegrown electronics brand Mivi, Roam 2 is the upgraded version of its successful product Roam 1. It retails for Rs 1,199.

Roam 2 is a 5-watt speaker that offers 24 hours of play time at mid-volume. With power packed and super charged 2000mAh battery, and a uniquely developed battery processor, you will never run out of charge in the middle of the day or while binge watching your favourite show. It has a HD stereo sound and powerful bass that has been fine tuned for the Indian audience’s music preferences. Roam 2 is available in four beautiful metallic colours and is completely dust and waterproof.

Company officials say, “We custom-built everything in Roam 2 from the transducer to the passive radiators and used Bluetooth 5.0 for a strong and seamless connection; it is engineered to prevent any loss in audio so you can hear every beat and sound as it is supposed to be heard. It is engineered to produce a heavy, deep and powerful bass at highs, mids and lows.”

The best part: When you pair two Roam 2s with each other and turn it into a stereo, you can quite literally bring the ceiling down. The bass is powerful and the experience is truly magical. Overall, a nice-looking and good sounding speaker on budget.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,199