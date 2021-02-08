  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Speaker: This speaker is portable yet powerful

By: |
February 8, 2021 1:00 AM

Roam 2 is a compact and lightweight wireless speaker with good sound output

Roam 2 is available in four beautiful metallic colours and is completely dust and waterproof.Roam 2 is available in four beautiful metallic colours and is completely dust and waterproof.

Wireless speakers that are compact and easy to carry are in much demand these days. The Roam 2 wireless speaker with a boosted bass radiator is as travel friendly as a speaker can get. A completely made-in-India product, it is durable enough to bounce around and light enough for a life on-the-go. A creation of homegrown electronics brand Mivi, Roam 2 is the upgraded version of its successful product Roam 1. It retails for Rs 1,199.

Roam 2 is a 5-watt speaker that offers 24 hours of play time at mid-volume. With power packed and super charged 2000mAh battery, and a uniquely developed battery processor, you will never run out of charge in the middle of the day or while binge watching your favourite show. It has a HD stereo sound and powerful bass that has been fine tuned for the Indian audience’s music preferences. Roam 2 is available in four beautiful metallic colours and is completely dust and waterproof.

Related News

Company officials say, “We custom-built everything in Roam 2 from the transducer to the passive radiators and used Bluetooth 5.0 for a strong and seamless connection; it is engineered to prevent any loss in audio so you can hear every beat and sound as it is supposed to be heard. It is engineered to produce a heavy, deep and powerful bass at highs, mids and lows.”

The best part: When you pair two Roam 2s with each other and turn it into a stereo, you can quite literally bring the ceiling down. The bass is powerful and the experience is truly magical. Overall, a nice-looking and good sounding speaker on budget.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,199

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Speaker This speaker is portable yet powerful
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1We are on a journey from automation to autonomy: Sanjay Srivastava, Chief Digital Officer, Genpact
2OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G (Review): Elegant design, flagship performance
3EXCLUSIVE | From Star Wars to iPhone 12, how Dolby pushed the limits of sight and sound  