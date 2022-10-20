Mivi Fort S200 soundbar: Make binge-watch a lot more exciting

IF YOU ARE not happy with plain-looking wireless speakers, then soundbars are a fine choice for a better audio experience with your television set. They are lightweight and thin-shaped, yet big sounding. One good model is the Fort S200 soundbar from homegrown electronics company Mivi; it looks good and comes with an external subwoofer to provide the right fusion of style and sound.

Originally priced at Rs 9,999, the sounbar is available on Flipkart during the ongoing Diwali sale at a discounted price of Rs 6,999.

With total 200W output and a powerful wireless subwoofer with a large 165mm speaker unit, Fort S200 features good quality bass. The soundbar features a 2.1 Channel system to enhance the audio experience with immersive sound and powerful bass. A remote control in the box allows you to control functions and volume settings with convenience. It is compatible with USB flash drives of up to 32GB in size and can play MP3 and WAV audio files directly.

The soundbar is easy to set up, does not occupy much real estate and gives stable and rich sounds, making it a good pick if you are looking to take your movie watching to the next level.

KEY FEATURES

Power output: 200W

Connectivity: USB, Bluetooth, AUX, Optical, HDMI(ARC) and Coaxial

Estimated street price: Rs 6,999 (discounted price)